Overview of Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD

Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Raj works at Yakima Womens Health in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.