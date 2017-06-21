Overview of Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO

Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Sobrin works at Mid-hudson Medical Group P C. in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.