Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO
Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Sobrin works at
Dr. Sobrin's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
poughkeepsie30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobrin?
Dr. Sobrin is an amazing pediatrician. He always has a smile on his face and is wonderful with my 3 kids. He is very knowledgeable and explains things so clearly. I have been through some scary situations with my girls and he always calms me down and has a treatment planned lined up that is always successful. The office as a whole is amazing and we never wait over 10 minutes. Denise, his nurse, is the sweetest! She always fits us in for last minute sick visits. I highly recommend Dr Sobrin!
About Dr. Jack Sobrin, DO
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588662241
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobrin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.