Dr. Jack Wu, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (21)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Wu, MD

Dr. Jack Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Wu works at Jack J. Wu MD Inc. in Encino, CA with other offices in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jack J. Wu MD Inc.
    6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-0475
  2. 2
    5000 Parkway Calabasas Ste 103, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 693-1431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I was recommended to the group by a co-worker. The initial evaluation ran over 60 minutes. I like the fact that Dr. Wu went through all the symptoms thoroughly so I feel confident that he arrived at the right diagnoses. He asked me questions my previous psychiatrists never touched upon. The visits are good. It was hard to make that first initial appointment. The staff seemed to have trouble figuring out the benefits.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457512584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA & Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

