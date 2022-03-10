Overview of Dr. Jack Wu, MD

Dr. Jack Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Wu works at Jack J. Wu MD Inc. in Encino, CA with other offices in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.