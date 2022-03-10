Dr. Jack Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Wu, MD
Dr. Jack Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Jack J. Wu MD Inc.6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (310) 794-0475
- 2 5000 Parkway Calabasas Ste 103, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 693-1431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was recommended to the group by a co-worker. The initial evaluation ran over 60 minutes. I like the fact that Dr. Wu went through all the symptoms thoroughly so I feel confident that he arrived at the right diagnoses. He asked me questions my previous psychiatrists never touched upon. The visits are good. It was hard to make that first initial appointment. The staff seemed to have trouble figuring out the benefits.
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1457512584
- UCLA & Affil Hosps
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.