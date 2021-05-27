Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD
Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Lassiter works at
Dr. Lassiter's Office Locations
North Okaloosa Physicians Group550 Redstone Ave W Ste 470, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 689-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an amazing doctor. Takes the time to listen and actual help with your concerns.
About Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295178580
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital
- University South Alabama Childrens and Womens Hospital
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Florida State University
