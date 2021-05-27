Overview of Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD

Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Lassiter works at North Okaloosa Physician Group in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.