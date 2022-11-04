Overview

Dr. Jacob Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Scioto View Family Practice in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.