Overview

Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Petrosky works at University Hospitals Health System in Chardon, OH with other offices in Ravenna, OH, Geneva, OH and Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.