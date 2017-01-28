Dr. Jacqueline Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Sevilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Sevilla, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Sevilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from De La Salle University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sevilla's Office Locations
Jacqueline Sevilla MD A Medical Corp.81715 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste A1, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 342-2295
Hospital Affiliations
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has a busy practice but she is an amazing doctor with great bedside manner. She has been my doctor through two difficult pregnancies and I couldn't ask for better treatment by her or her staff.
About Dr. Jacqueline Sevilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1518023209
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Med Center
- De La Salle University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sevilla speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.