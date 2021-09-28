Dr. Jacqueline Berenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Berenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Berenson, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Berenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 345 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 280-4728
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenson?
Professional, caring, and smart.
About Dr. Jacqueline Berenson, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558529669
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berenson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.