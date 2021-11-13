Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutrouille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Boutrouille's Office Locations
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems7880 N University Dr Ste 303, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 340-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boutrouille?
I had extreme anxiety, actually a phobia, about upcoming surgery. She listened to my concerns and prescribed me medication that put me at ease within a few days. By the time I had my surgery I was calm and totally confident.
About Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447295886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boutrouille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutrouille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutrouille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutrouille has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutrouille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutrouille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutrouille.
