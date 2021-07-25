Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Dr. Guidry works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma9306 S Toledo Ct Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-0400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guidry?
Everyone ready to help and explain treatment of your needs. All staff friendly and polite. Doctor very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1538505847
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Oklahoma State Univeristy
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guidry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guidry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guidry works at
Dr. Guidry has seen patients for Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guidry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.