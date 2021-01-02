See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD

Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Boston Chldns Hospital|Children's Hospital Of Boston/Harvard Medical School

Dr. Jones works at Park Ave Pediatrics in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ave Pediatrics
    1175 Park Avenue Suite 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Pediatrics
    142 Joralemon Street Suite 8B, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Tonsillectomy
Adenoidectomy
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Tonsillectomy
Adenoidectomy

Treatment frequency



Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 02, 2021
    I've been bringing my daughter to Dr. Jones since infancy. She now 15yrs old. We love the service. She has had several surgeries from infancy. Dr.Jones has done a Over the top job pertaining to our daughter. She will not go to anyone else. The staff in the office is pleasant, very knowledgeable as well. We recommend her services to our family members.
    Lena Bradley — Jan 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073602215
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Chldns Hospital|Children's Hospital Of Boston/Harvard Medical School
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
