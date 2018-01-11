Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Owens, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Owens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at Dorson Home Care Inc. in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.