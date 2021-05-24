Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Riedel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Riedel works at Virtua Primary Care - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.