Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Sedgwick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Sedgwick works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.