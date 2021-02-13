Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Locations
Chestnut Health Systems Inc.12 N 64th St, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 397-7145
jacquelyn hall-davis, m.d. ltd1669 Windham Way, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 622-9240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackie is amazing. Not sure where some of these bad reviews are coming from. Do you have to wait to get an appointment - yes! there is a nationwide shortage of child psych docs. She is only one person and can only see so many people. Completely worth the wait....once we starting seeing her she gives us one hour of her undivided time each time we see her.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
