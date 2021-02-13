See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Belleville, IL
Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hall-Davis works at Chestnut Health Systems Inc. in Belleville, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chestnut Health Systems Inc.
    12 N 64th St, Belleville, IL 62223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 397-7145
  2. 2
    jacquelyn hall-davis, m.d. ltd
    1669 Windham Way, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 622-9240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 13, 2021
Dr. Jackie is amazing. Not sure where some of these bad reviews are coming from. Do you have to wait to get an appointment - yes! there is a nationwide shortage of child psych docs. She is only one person and can only see so many people. Completely worth the wait....once we starting seeing her she gives us one hour of her undivided time each time we see her.
k — Feb 13, 2021
About Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619042124
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Louis University Hospital
Residency
  • St Louis University School Of Med
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacquelyn Hall-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hall-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall-Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

