Overview

Dr. Jaime Aranda-Michel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Aranda-Michel works at Adventist Medical Center Behavioral Health in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.