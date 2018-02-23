Dr. Jaime Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Cardenas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
CHI St. Vincent Women's Clinic - Hot Springs118 Womens Center Ln Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cardenas is very talented. I love his bedside manner. He always answers all of my questions and is very easy to communicate with. If he is out or unable to speak with me, his nurse is always return my calls. He never makes me feel inadequate or uncomfortable. I have seen Dr. Cardenas for all three of my pregnancies. He is one of the best doctors at CHI.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
