Dr. Michel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaime Michel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Michel, MD
Dr. Jaime Michel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Michel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michel's Office Locations
-
1
Recovery Empowerment Network1465 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-8200
-
2
Southwest Network3227 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 652-3500
-
3
Southwest Network2444 E University Dr Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Directions (602) 304-0014
-
4
Southwest Network9051 W Kelton Ln Ste 13, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 815-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michel?
Un Dr muy excelente
About Dr. Jaime Michel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639239015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.