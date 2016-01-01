Dr. Jaime Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Roman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Jaime F Roman MD3751 91ST ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 429-7952
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1144394784
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
