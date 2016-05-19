Overview

Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Desai works at Jaimini Desai, DMD, Inc. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.