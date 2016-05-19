Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Jaimini Desai, DMD, Inc.80 Quaker Ln, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 210-5817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
I have been treated by Dr. Desai for many years. She is dedicated to excellence and will give me as much time to answer my questions as I need. My dental work has been varied and extensive and I have never had a problem with any procedure.
About Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285773259
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.