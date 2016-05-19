See All General Dentists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD

Dentistry
4.8 (154)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Desai works at Jaimini Desai, DMD, Inc. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jaimini Desai, DMD, Inc.
    80 Quaker Ln, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 210-5817

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 19, 2016
    I have been treated by Dr. Desai for many years. She is dedicated to excellence and will give me as much time to answer my questions as I need. My dental work has been varied and extensive and I have never had a problem with any procedure.
    Rondelle Ruggiero in Scitutate, RI — May 19, 2016
    About Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285773259
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaimini Desai, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Jaimini Desai, DMD, Inc. in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

