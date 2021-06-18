Dr. James Adlam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adlam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Adlam, MD
Overview
Dr. James Adlam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Fayette Regional Health System and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5829
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Frankfort Clinic Building Cardiology Clinic2485 E Wabash St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Directions (765) 273-3906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a virtual "walk-in" patient...no appointment. I knew I was in a seriously compromised heart condition. Dr. Adlam put me in the Express Lane for a triple by-pass within hours. There is no doubt Dr. Adlam and his team saved my life.
About Dr. James Adlam, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083688451
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Fayette Regional Health System
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Frequently Asked Questions
