Dr. James Aisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Aisenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Aisenberg works at
Locations
New York Gastroenterolgy Assocs311 E 79th St # 2A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (646) 758-6239
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Aisenberg for several years. He is an excellent doctor. He is patient and compassionate. His office staff are prompt on all follow up which I have found is not always the case in doctors offices these days. I have remained his patient even though I no longer live or work in Manhattan. Only negative is I wish that he was on My Chart like the majority of my doctors.
About Dr. James Aisenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1801873518
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medial Center|Mt Sinai Med Center
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Colum Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
- Gastroenterology
