Overview of Dr. James Barton, MD

Dr. James Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at Sparrow Lansing OB/GYN Assocs in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.