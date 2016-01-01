Overview

Dr. James Beach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.



Dr. Beach works at Forty Third Medical Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.