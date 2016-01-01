Dr. James Bernard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bernard, DO
Dr. James Bernard, DO is a Dermatologist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Augustine200 Southpark Blvd Ste 207, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 605-3064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bernard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
