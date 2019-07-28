Overview of Dr. James Bohmer, MD

Dr. James Bohmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center



Dr. Bohmer works at Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.