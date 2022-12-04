Overview of Dr. James Bright, MD

Dr. James Bright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Bright works at James E Bright MD in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.