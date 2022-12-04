Dr. James Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bright, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bright, MD
Dr. James Bright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Bright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bright's Office Locations
-
1
James E Bright MD1736 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bright?
Uniquely interested in making progress, and personable with thoughtful words. His insight and ideas have inspired advancement in my mental health.
About Dr. James Bright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1235242454
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bright works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.