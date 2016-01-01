Dr. James Cail III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cail III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cail III, DO
Overview
Dr. James Cail III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Cail III works at
Locations
-
1
Pathways Medical LLC13707 Fairhill Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 254-5109
-
2
Immediate Care of Oklahoma1265 E 33RD ST, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 513-6300
-
3
Immediate Care of Oklahoma805 W Covell Rd Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 216-5373
-
4
Primary Health Partners Edmond3808 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 471-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Cail III, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669403085
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cail III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cail III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cail III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cail III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cail III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cail III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cail III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.