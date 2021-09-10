See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. James Carey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (53)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Carey, MD

Dr. James Carey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Carey works at BOOTH BARTOLOZZI BALDERSTON in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Booth Bartolozzi Balderston
    800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366
  2. 2
    Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall
    235 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366
    Friday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Dislocation
Internal Derangement of Knee
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Dislocation
Internal Derangement of Knee
Glenoid Labrum Tear

Treatment frequency



Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Carey gave me my life back. After having a handful of knee surgeries done elsewhere and having a different doctor mess up my knee, Dr. Carey was the only doctor that I found that actually listened to me and wanted to help me. He was more than patient with me and took my requests and concerns into consideration when performing my surgeries. Thanks to Dr. Carey, I feel better than I have in 10+ years and I am back to doing things that I truly thought I would never be able to do again. I cannot thank Dr. Carey and his team enough.
    C.B. — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. James Carey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265460240
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt U MC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carey works at BOOTH BARTOLOZZI BALDERSTON in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carey’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

