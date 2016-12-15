Dr. Cinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Cinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. James Cinberg, MD
Dr. James Cinberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hosp
Dr. Cinberg works at
Dr. Cinberg's Office Locations
James C Cinberg MD PA219 S Broad St Ste 3, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 527-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cinberg is the first doctor to give me hope that he can help me. I suffer from many symptoms of concussion, including balance issues. Other doctors have offered pain drugs and cortizone shots, neither of which I am interested in. Dr. Cinberg will spend as much time with each patient as needed, so there may be longer wait times. Know that he will give you as much time as you need each time you see him. Dr. Cinberg's office is shabby chic, but his knowledge and methods are cutting edge!!
About Dr. James Cinberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1801892732
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cinberg accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cinberg speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cinberg.
