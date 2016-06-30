See All Ophthalmologists in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. James Conahan, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Conahan, MD

Dr. James Conahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Conahan works at United Eye Centers PC in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Eye Centers PC
    9330 S University Blvd Ste 220, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 660-6535
  2. 2
    United Eye Centers, PC
    409 S Wilcox St Ste A, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 660-6535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Hyphema
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Inflammation
Farsightedness
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 30, 2016
    So friendly and helpful answered all my questions explained everything very well. didn't feel rushed took his time. and listened to everything I said. very impressed.
    Peg Erickson in Littleton, CO — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. James Conahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265505028
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Clinic
    Internship
    • Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
