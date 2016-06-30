Overview of Dr. James Conahan, MD

Dr. James Conahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Conahan works at United Eye Centers PC in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.