Dr. James Conahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Conahan, MD
Dr. James Conahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Conahan works at
Dr. Conahan's Office Locations
United Eye Centers PC9330 S University Blvd Ste 220, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 660-6535
United Eye Centers, PC409 S Wilcox St Ste A, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 660-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So friendly and helpful answered all my questions explained everything very well. didn't feel rushed took his time. and listened to everything I said. very impressed.
About Dr. James Conahan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265505028
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Clinic
- Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conahan works at
Dr. Conahan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Conahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conahan.
