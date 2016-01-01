Dr. James Dehen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dehen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Dehen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic280 Barclay Ave W, Pine River, MN 56474 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720062706
- U Nd Affil Hosp
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
