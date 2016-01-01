Dr. Dotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dotter, MD
Dr. James Dotter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jackson County Hospital District and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Dotter's Office Locations
1
Gulf Bend Mhmr Center6502 Nursery Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 575-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Dotter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dotter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dotter has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.