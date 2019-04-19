Overview of Dr. James Durant III, MD

Dr. James Durant III, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Durant III works at Novant Health Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.