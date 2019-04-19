Dr. James Durant III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Durant III, MD
Dr. James Durant III, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Novant Health Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics Eastover2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (980) 369-3478
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent experience. Understood where our concerns were with our child and came up with a game plan to help him in school. He really has a heart for what he does and it shows in his interactions with us and kids.
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Palmetto Hlth
- Palmetto Hlth
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
