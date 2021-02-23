Overview of Dr. James Engels, MD

Dr. James Engels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Engels works at Childrens Home Care Pharmacy in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.