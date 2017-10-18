Dr. James Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Franklin, MD
Dr. James Franklin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
-
1
James and Annette Franklin MD175 Franklin Ave Ste 201, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-8535
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Dr. Franklin has been my primary since the mid-1990s. I couldn't ask for better care. He's thorough, patient, and excellent with follow-through and follow-up. My other doctors (specialists) always light up when they hear that Dr. Franklin is my GP. He's excellent.
About Dr. James Franklin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801957014
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.