Dr. James Gekas, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gekas, MD
Dr. James Gekas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gekas' Office Locations
- 1 1916 Patterson St Ste 604, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 341-0044
Cardiology Wellness Center2400 Patterson St Ste 218, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 341-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Gekas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1235248063
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gekas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gekas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gekas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gekas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.