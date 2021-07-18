Overview

Dr. James Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Glover works at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.