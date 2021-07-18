See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Prescott Valley, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. James Glover, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Glover works at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Prescott Valley
    3200 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 583-6300
    Northern Arizona Orthopaedics
    1485 N Turquoise Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 774-7757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Fell while visiting the Grand Canyon in March 2020. Dr. Glover operated on fractured elbow including plate and screws. Result was excellent. Further, he and his staff were exceptionally personable, thoughtful and helpful (I was visiting from Costa Rica).
    Ward Meythaler — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. James Glover, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487626677
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Wi
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
    Internship
    • Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glover has seen patients for Scoliosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

