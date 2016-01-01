Dr. Huerter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Huerter, MD
Overview of Dr. James Huerter, MD
Dr. James Huerter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
Dr. Huerter works at
Dr. Huerter's Office Locations
CHI Health17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 204, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. James Huerter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225071681
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Huerter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.