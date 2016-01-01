See All Otolaryngologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. James Huerter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Huerter, MD

Dr. James Huerter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

Dr. Huerter works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huerter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Health
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 204, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Tinnitus

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Huerter, MD
About Dr. James Huerter, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225071681
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • The Nebraska Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Huerter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huerter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huerter works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Huerter’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

