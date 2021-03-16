Dr. James Jin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Jin, MD
Dr. James Jin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Jin's Office Locations
Elkhart Clinic303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3200
Elkhart Clinic Endoscopy and Surgery Center LLC2117 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3444
Elkhart Family Physicians2115 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3444Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life! I trust him with every decision of my care. He would call me at home just to check on me, Always made sure I had my medicines before chemo! Awesome doctor!
About Dr. James Jin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1215900311
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
