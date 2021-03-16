Overview of Dr. James Jin, MD

Dr. James Jin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Jin works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.