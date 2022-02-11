Overview of Dr. James Kalyvas, MD

Dr. James Kalyvas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kalyvas works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.