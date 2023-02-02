Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD

Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.



Dr. Kelly works at Kelly Laser Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.