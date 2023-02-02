See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. James Kelly, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (221)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD

Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Kelly works at Kelly Laser Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr James R. Kelly M D P C.
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 255, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-5555
  2. 2
    Vista Alliance Eye Care
    160 E 56th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 808-4888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 221 ratings
    Patient Ratings (221)
    5 Star
    (218)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I was initially scared regarding Lasik process, however Dr. Kelly and his team were very supportive and kind throughout process. Cannot recommend this practice enough !
    Jhonatan — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. James Kelly, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659361848
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Suny-Winthrop
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    221 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

