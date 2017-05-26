Overview of Dr. James Kenealy, MD

Dr. James Kenealy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Kenealy works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA with other offices in Milford, MA and Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.