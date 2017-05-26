Dr. James Kenealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kenealy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Kenealy, MD
Dr. James Kenealy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kenealy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kenealy's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincent Hospital Department of Radiology123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 634-8164Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Reliant Medical Group Southboro327 West St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 634-8164
-
3
Southboro Location24 Newton St Ste 1, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 460-3291
-
4
Milford Location101 Cedar St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 634-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenealy?
Dr. Keneally diagnosed my ear problem. It was unusual but he figured it out right away. Limited the testing to the minimum needed to confirm his conclusion. He gave me some simple solutions. I never had any issues after that. Highly educated and very kind and practical.
About Dr. James Kenealy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770679730
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenealy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenealy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenealy works at
Dr. Kenealy has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenealy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.