Dr. James Kimbaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kimbaris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Virtua Gastroenterology239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 360, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 237-8045
Virtua Gastro - Cherry Hill1945 Marlton Pike E Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 237-8045
Excellent service from this staff and doctor.
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Kimbaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kimbaris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kimbaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbaris has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.