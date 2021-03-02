Overview of Dr. James Kirby, MD

Dr. James Kirby, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and The Physicians Centre Hospital.



Dr. Kirby works at Cardiovascular Surgery of Brazos Valley in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.