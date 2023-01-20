Overview

Dr. James Kuplic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Washington University Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Kuplic works at Valley Orthopedic Clinic in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.