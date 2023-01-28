Dr. James Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Liu, MD
Dr. James Liu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers RWJ Barnabas Health Neurosurgery200 S Orange Ave Ste 275, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-5832
-
2
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School90 Bergen St Ste 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 891-5833
-
3
Rutgers Neurological Institute of New Jersey16 Pocono Rd Fl 2, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 891-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr. James Liu is fantastic Neurosurgeon I have ever met in my life, he did my brain surgery perfectly with ease and the problem is gone completely and my blurring vision is back to normal. I can see clearly day by day, I dire recommend him to anybody that have any kinds of brain problem. Thank you Dr. James Liu for a Job well done.
About Dr. James Liu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1073610846
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Med|University of Utah School of Medicine (Salt Lake City)
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.