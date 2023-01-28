See All Neurosurgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. James Liu, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (185)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Liu, MD

Dr. James Liu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and University Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Neurological Institute of New Jersey in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Liu's Office Locations

    Rutgers RWJ Barnabas Health Neurosurgery
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 275, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-5832
    Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    90 Bergen St Ste 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-5833
    Rutgers Neurological Institute of New Jersey
    16 Pocono Rd Fl 2, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-5831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain Aneurysm
Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain Aneurysm

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angiofibroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basilar Skull Invagination Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondroma Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniovertebral Junction Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Esthesioneuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Glomus Vagale Tumor Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Surgical Services Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pineal Teratoma Chevron Icon
Pinealoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 185 ratings
    Patient Ratings (185)
    5 Star
    (180)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. James Liu is fantastic Neurosurgeon I have ever met in my life, he did my brain surgery perfectly with ease and the problem is gone completely and my blurring vision is back to normal. I can see clearly day by day, I dire recommend him to anybody that have any kinds of brain problem. Thank you Dr. James Liu for a Job well done.
    Thompson. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. James Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1073610846
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Utah School Of Med|University of Utah School of Medicine (Salt Lake City)
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
