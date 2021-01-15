Dr. James Lupo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lupo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lupo, MD
Dr. James Lupo, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Lupo works at
Dr. Lupo's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Ear Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 783-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lupo?
Great experience! Dr. Lupo took his time in answering questions and thought through and evaluated what was happening with my daughters overall health and hearing loss. It was nice to get answers and not feel rushed.
About Dr. James Lupo, MD
- Neurotology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700058468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupo has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.