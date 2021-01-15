Overview of Dr. James Lupo, MD

Dr. James Lupo, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Lupo works at Rocky Mountain Ear Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.