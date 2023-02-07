See All Other Doctors in Annapolis, MD
Dr. James Lynch, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (178)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Lynch, MD

Dr. James Lynch, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. 

Dr. Lynch works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lynch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis
    116 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 793-1597

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stellate Ganglion Block
Stellate Ganglion Block

Treatment frequency



Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 180 ratings
Patient Ratings (180)
5 Star
(177)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 07, 2023
The care and time that Dr. Lynch and his staff gave to me were life changing. I was in the worst mental pain I had ever been in and was on the edge of darkness. With the assistance of my psychologist and the dignity and respect that was given to me through Dr. Lynch’s team, I was open to getting the SGB procedure, and it was life changing. Before I left the room I was in, I could feel years of torment and anxiety lifted that had been weighing against my shoulders due to combat related trauma. I could finally think clearly again and was able to process things without going down unhealthy rabbit holes. My anxiety and depression were decreased by a good 90% (yes, it works this well). I am able to differentiate between a trigger at home and what my body used to feel like in combat). I am now able to process the things that triggered me with logic and reason, which has helped me quickly regulate my body’s response. I’m happier, I sleep better, I want to exercise again, I am a...
G. L. — Feb 07, 2023
Dr. James Lynch, MD
About Dr. James Lynch, MD

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750368379
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lynch works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lynch’s profile.

180 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

