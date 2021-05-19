Dr. James Macnutt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macnutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Macnutt, DO
Overview of Dr. James Macnutt, DO
Dr. James Macnutt, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Macnutt's Office Locations
St. Luke's Neurosurgery Associates1012 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-2450Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
After several years of suffering from a spinal condition and with the opinion of several Doctors from Florida and Maine, I felt confident enough to have surgery a few months ago. My recovery was as explained to me and my quality of life returned to what it was 10 or 15 years ago. My opinion of Dr. Macnutt is highly positive and respectful.
About Dr. James Macnutt, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
